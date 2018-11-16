Here Is How Football World Reacted To Wayne Rooney’s England Recall

Former England striker, Wayne Rooney, was rewarded with a cameo appearance for the Three Lions yesterday during an International friendly with USA at Wembley stadium.

The pacy striker who is England and Manchester United all time leading goalscorer almost found the back of the net deep into the second half to mark a memorable send off but was deny by a world class save from the visitors shot-stopper.

The attacker who also made his debut appearance for the English national team at the same stadium, Wembley, now has a record 120 appearances for the Three Lions with his cameo yesterday.

As a result of the impressive feat, his team mates have been on social media eulogizing him.

What they are saying:

Dream Debut 🦁⚽ What a feeling to score at Wembley tonight. Also congratulations to @waynerooney on an amazing international career. Legend! pic.twitter.com/tHjeWtmSoE — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) November 15, 2018