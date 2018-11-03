Here Is How Manchester United’s Players Reacted To Moving Up On The League Table

Manchester United left it late before getting the winning goal at the Dean Court during their domestic league clash with Bournemouth today. The Cherries sat above them in 6th position while they were in 10th prior to the match.

The win today now take them to 7th on the same points with the Cherries and have just three points separating them from Arsenal who sit in third position on the league table.

They are now unbeaten in the domestic league since Chelsea snatched a draw from their encounter at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils player who seems happy with their recent invincible run have been on social media reacting.

What they are saying:

Great to be back out there with the boys 🙏🏾 What a feeling 🤩🙌🏾 #LastMinute #Beans pic.twitter.com/6mXvwRzFJg — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 3, 2018