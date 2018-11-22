Football

Here Is How Peter Cech Celebrated Chelsea Legend, Didier Drogba, After Going Into Retirement

Image result for petr cech and drogba

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has called time on his 20 years trophy laden career today. The former Ivory Coast international who joined the MLS side after leaving Chelsea has been celebrated by fans and football lovers.

Arsenal goalkeeper, Peter Cech, who was a former team mate of the Ivorian at Chelsea has joined the bandwagon of people celebrating the Legend.

The duo spent nine seasons together at Chelsea, during a period which saw the club win four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League in 2012.

The Czech International took to his twitter handle earlier today to celebrated the Ivorian by describing him as an amazing person.

What he said:

