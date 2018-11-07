Football

Here Is How Tottenham’s Players Reacted To Coming From Behind To Beat PSV

Tottenham came from behind to beat PSV at Wembley stadium yesterday to keep their Champions league qualifications to the next round alive. They now have four points from four matches and are withing the range of making it to the next round of the elite competition.

PSV started the game on the front foot and got the deserved opener within 2 minutes of play. They then parked the bus and shore things up after taking the lead.

However, Harry Kane got the London club the equalising goal after sweet interplay between his team mates in the 78th minute before going on to get the winning goal in the 84th minute.

Their players then took to their twitter handles at the end of the match to react to the amazing win.

What the players are saying:

You may also like

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: LUKAKU’S ABSENCE ONLY DUE TO INJURY, SAYS JOSE MOURINHO

Can Cristiano Ronaldo End His UEFA Champions League Goal Drought When They Take On Manchester United Today???

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 7TH NOVEMBER

Here Is How Liverpool’s Coach, Jurgen Klopp, Reacted To Their ‘Surprise’ Defeat To Red Star Belgrade

Here Is Why Mauro Icardi’s Wife And Representative, Wanda Nara, Feels Her Husband Is Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter 1 Barca 1: Here Is What Fans Are Saying About This Mauro Icardi’s ‘Sublime’ Equaliser

‘Suarez will miss 9 chances before scoring one’ – Fans Throw Mud At Luis Suarez After Missing This Goal Scoring Chance (Video)

Monaco 0 Club Brugge 4: Thiery Henry Goes Hot, Lash At Players After Losing Streak Continues

Tot 2 PSV1: Here Is How Tottenham’s Striker, Harry Kane, Reacted To Scoring Two Late Goal For The Spurs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *