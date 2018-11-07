Here Is How Tottenham’s Players Reacted To Coming From Behind To Beat PSV

Tottenham came from behind to beat PSV at Wembley stadium yesterday to keep their Champions league qualifications to the next round alive. They now have four points from four matches and are withing the range of making it to the next round of the elite competition.

PSV started the game on the front foot and got the deserved opener within 2 minutes of play. They then parked the bus and shore things up after taking the lead.

However, Harry Kane got the London club the equalising goal after sweet interplay between his team mates in the 78th minute before going on to get the winning goal in the 84th minute.

Their players then took to their twitter handles at the end of the match to react to the amazing win.

What the players are saying:

This team doesn't give up. Always, always fight till the end. COYS! 👊🏻 #championsleague pic.twitter.com/RtC2m5OVQ0 — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) November 7, 2018