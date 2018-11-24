Here Is What Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Has To Say Ahead Of Their Clash With Tottenham

Chelsea travel to Wembley stadium tomorrow to take on Tottenham in the domestic league looking to get back to winning ways after their disappointing goalless draw with Everton last time.

The Blues who are the only unbeaten side across Europe top five major league sit in third place with just one point ahead of their opponents tomorrow who sit in Fourth and have been in good form since the beginning of the current season.

Their head coach, Maurizio Sarri, revealed today while fielding questions from journalists ahead of the clash that he is aware of their opponents strength.

What he said: