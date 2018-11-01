Here Is What Chelsea Midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, Has To Say About Their Unbeaten Run

Chelsea are still without defeat across all competitions in the current campaign. Their only defeat was in the season curtain raiser, Community shields, which ended in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

They have gone on to play 10 premiership matches and have won 8 and drawn just 2. They are still unbeaten in Europe and in the ongoing Carabao cup.

One player who is happy about this prospect is their summer signing from Real Madrid, Matteo Kovacic. The Croatian took to his twitter handle early this morning yo share the below post with his followers.

What he said: