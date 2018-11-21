Here Is What Fans Have To Say About PSG Duo, Neymar And Mbappe Picking Up Injury While On International Break

Its no good news for Paris Saint Germain as they have lost both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to injoury. The duo were hauled off while on International duty yesterday night.

The duo who are the main focal point of attack for French Ligue 1 side, PSG, look set to spend some time on the side line. While Mbappe appeared to have injured his arm, Neymar seems to have picked up a thigh injury.

It remain unknown how they would fare when they take on Liverpool in seven days time in a must win Champions league battle for them.

This has gotten football lovers reacting on social media.

What fans are saying:

Mbappe and Neymar going off injured a week before we play them yeh ..#LFC pic.twitter.com/9g85mFupEA — Grizz (@GrizzKhan) November 20, 2018

Neymar and Mbappe's injury looks bad and PSG play Liverpool in 8 days. Welcome to Europa League PSG — Malay Arora (@malayarora07) November 20, 2018

