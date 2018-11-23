Football

Here Is What Liverpool Forward, Sadio Mane, Has To Say About His New Deal At Liverpool

Senegalese International, Sadio Mane, yesterday agreed to a new long term deal with Liverpool to put end to mounting speculations about his future. The pacy forward who joined the Anfield outfit in 2016 has been rewarded with a new deal for his stellar contribution since switching side.

The 26 years old who has scored 40 goals in just 89 appearances for the Reds has gone on to established himself as a key member of the club’s attacking trident, Roberto Firminho and Mohammed Salah. This attacking trident have been tormenting defences and also made it to the last edition of the UEFA champions league finals.

He revealed early today while addressing journalists ahead of their away clash with Watford that he is delighted to have committed his future to Liverpool.

What he said:

I am very happy, very happy to extend my time at Liverpool. It is a great day for me and now I am looking forward to everything – to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies.

You may also like

BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS THIS WEEKEND

Courtois Can’t Just Stop Conceding!!! See Kareem Benzema Ripping The Former Chelsea Goalkeeper Apart In Training(Video)

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 23RD NOVEMBER

Bayern Munich Send Didier Drogba A Sweet Retirement Message But Didn’t Forget To Remind Him Of The Heart Ache He Caused Them

Didier Drogba Defends Former Coach, Jose Mourinho, From Criticism

Arsenal Coach, Unai Emery, Revels Key Strategy For The Remainder Of The Season

Betting Tips: Matches That Would Produce Over 1.5 Goals This Weekend

Here Is How Peter Cech Celebrated Chelsea Legend, Didier Drogba, After Going Into Retirement

Chelsea Defender, Cesar Azpilicueta, Roaring To Go At Tottenham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *