Here Is What Liverpool Forward, Sadio Mane, Has To Say About His New Deal At Liverpool

Senegalese International, Sadio Mane, yesterday agreed to a new long term deal with Liverpool to put end to mounting speculations about his future. The pacy forward who joined the Anfield outfit in 2016 has been rewarded with a new deal for his stellar contribution since switching side.

The 26 years old who has scored 40 goals in just 89 appearances for the Reds has gone on to established himself as a key member of the club’s attacking trident, Roberto Firminho and Mohammed Salah. This attacking trident have been tormenting defences and also made it to the last edition of the UEFA champions league finals.

He revealed early today while addressing journalists ahead of their away clash with Watford that he is delighted to have committed his future to Liverpool.

What he said: