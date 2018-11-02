Here Is What Manchester United Coach, Jose Mourinho, Has To Say About Their Away Fixture To Bournemouth

Manchester United travel to Dean court stadium to take on Bournemouth in the Premier league early kick off tomorrow. The Red Devils sit in 8th position on the log while their opponents sit in 6th with just three points separating the two sides.

The Cherries are unbeaten in their last 6 games and have been impressive in the current campaign but Jose Mourinho’s side have a better head to head record. The Red Devils Coach is banking on this amazing history between the two sides when they meet tomorrow in the 10 domestic league match of the season.

The Portuguese coach revealed the following while addressing a pre-match conference ahead of the tie tomorrow.

What he said:

"The mood is very positive. We are fine," says the boss. "The second half against Newcastle and the match against Chelsea. The team fought hard against Juventus, so a part of the result wasn't negative, and we had a very positive game against Everton." #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 2, 2018

Jose: "We have to get the points we need to try to be in a better position by the end of December, where I expect us to be." #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 2, 2018

Jose on Bournemouth: "Their story doesn't surprise me. They have had stability as a Premier League team and now they want more. They are fighting for those Europa League positions, just below the top four, which is a difficult target for anyone." #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 2, 2018