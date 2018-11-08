Here Is What Marouane Fellaini Has To Say About Their Win Against Juventus

Manchester United are now within range of making it to the next stage of the UEFA Champions league tournament after beating Juventus 2-1 at the Allianz stadium in Italy Yesterday. The Red Devils would now need just a win from their remaining two fixtures in the group stage to make it to the next round.

Fellaini who was brought on in the 79th minute after Manchester United went down to a Cristiano Ronaldo’s 64th minute strike went on to provide aeriel threats for the home side and got his reward deep into the second half as he went on to force Alex Sandro into putting the ball in the back of his own net to make the scoreline 2-1.

The midfielder who just returned from an injury lay off then took to his twitter handle to react to the winning goal.

What he said: