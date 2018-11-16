Here Is What Spain Coach, Luis Enrique, Has To Say About His Injury Time Lose To Croatia

Spain failed to grab a top spot yesterday during their clash with World cup finalists, Croatia at the ongoing UEFA nations league competition after conceding deep into the second half to blow the group open.

The former World champions had plummeted the World cup finalists by putting 6 unreplied goals past them in the first leg of the encounter in Spain and needed just a draw from the encounter yesterday to guarantee that they finish first from the group.

They would now have to wait for the outcome of the tie between Croatia and England on Sunday to determine if the would finish in top spot as both teams have 4 points each compared to theirs, Spain, 6.

Luis Enrique a former Barcelona coach who took over the helm recently at Spain national team revealed after the match while fielding questions from journalists that although he is disappointed with the result but went on to express optimism that his team can still make it to the finals.

What he said: