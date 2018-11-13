Here Is What Wayne Rooney Has To Say About His England’s Recall

Former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney, would pull on the three Lions shirt once again on Thursday to take his total appearance for his national team side to 120. The pacy striker who is his country’s all time leading scorer with 53 goals last played for his country against Scotland in November 2016.

The 33-year-old DC United forward, would not play the whole match. It was revealed that he would only play some part in the game against the United States at Wembley on Thursday.

The elated player then revealed while speaking with journalists ahead of the match that he is looking forward to pulling on the jersey once more and that he can’t wait to be on the pitch once more for the Three Lions.

What he said: