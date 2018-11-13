Football

Here Is What Wayne Rooney Has To Say About His England’s Recall

Former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney, would pull on the three Lions shirt once again on Thursday to take his total appearance for his national team side to 120. The pacy striker who is his country’s all time leading scorer with 53 goals last played for his country against Scotland in November 2016.

The 33-year-old DC United forward, would not play the whole match. It was revealed that he would only play some part in the game against the United States at Wembley on Thursday.

The elated player then revealed while speaking with journalists ahead of the match that he is looking forward to pulling on the jersey once more and that he can’t wait to be on the pitch once more for the Three Lions.

What he said:

“I don’t know how much I’m going to play.”

“I’ll speak to the manager Gareth Southgate and whatever he wants me to play I’m happy to. It’s Gareth’s call.”

“It’s a huge honour for the Football Association to grant me this game,”  “It’s an important game because there will be money raised for children’s charities.

“To play and be involved in the squad, see some old team-mates and Gareth Southgate, and some of the coaching staff, will be a great moment.

“To pull on the England jersey again in front of the fans will be a way of me to say thank you for the support they’ve shown me over my time playing for England.”

