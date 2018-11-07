Football

Here Is Why Mauro Icardi’s Wife And Representative, Wanda Nara, Feels Her Husband Is Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo

Mauro Icardi

Inter Milan goal poacher,Mauro Icardi, pulled the Italian outfit leveled with Barcelona yesterday during their UEFA champions league clash at San Siro. With the goal yesterday,  the Argentine International has now scored against all the team’s he has faced in the Champions league group stage this season.

He is only one goal behind Portuguese super star, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the domestic league. The 5 times ballon D’or winner has scored seven goals compared to the Argentine’s 6 goal this season.

The Argentine’s wife and Agent revealed during a live show in the early hours of today that het husband’s goal return this season is better than that of the Portuguese superstar .

What she said below;

“He has almost scored the same number of goals as Cristiano Ronaldo despite missing three league matches,” she said in an interview with the ‘Tiki Taka’ programme.

“I’d like to see Ronaldo sit calmly on the bench when his team is scoring five goals and he knows he could have had three of them, as happened with Icardi against Genoa.”

You may also like

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 7TH NOVEMBER

Here Is How Liverpool’s Coach, Jurgen Klopp, Reacted To Their ‘Surprise’ Defeat To Red Star Belgrade

Inter 1 Barca 1: Here Is What Fans Are Saying About This Mauro Icardi’s ‘Sublime’ Equaliser

‘Suarez will miss 9 chances before scoring one’ – Fans Throw Mud At Luis Suarez After Missing This Goal Scoring Chance (Video)

Monaco 0 Club Brugge 4: Thiery Henry Goes Hot, Lash At Players After Losing Streak Continues

Tot 2 PSV1: Here Is How Tottenham’s Striker, Harry Kane, Reacted To Scoring Two Late Goal For The Spurs

Inter 1 Barca 1: Desribe This Malcom’s Goal In One Word (Video)

It won’t Be Embarrassing If We Exit The Champions League Now – Mauricio Pochetino

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 6TH NOVEMBER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *