HERE IS WHY SERENA WILLIAMS’ GQ MAGAZINE ‘WOMAN OF THE YEAR 2018 COVER’ HAS CAUSED A STIR

GQ magazine recently released several covers of their men and woman of the year for 2018. It features woman of the year 2018, Serena Williams. Jonah Hill, Henry Golden and Michael B Jordan were the male stars honored on the 2018 men of the year cover.

The decision to put “Woman” in quotes in William’s cover has been questioned by some. Many users seem to be unaware of the typography handwritten by Designer Virgil Abloh; who uses quotation marks in his work. Abloh collaborated with Williams and Nike for the player’s US Open outfit which featured “Serena” in quotations on her trainers and “Logo” on her tutu dress.

GQ research manager, Mick Rose, explained the significance of this via twitter. “Abloh has styled everything in quotation marks as of late. it quite literally has tags/quotations around it because that’s Virgil’s own style/branding, including his partnership with Nike and Serena herself. That’s the only “message” behind it. GQ and Serena are yet to release an official statement on the issue.

