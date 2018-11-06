Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Menstrual Cups

Menstrual cups aren’t a common thing for the Nigerian woman, some people don’t even know what they are. However, these items are one of the easiest, cost-effective ways to handle aunt Flo whenever she does her monthly visit. If you haven’t heard about or used a cup before, we’ll tell you all about it.

A menstrual cup is a funnel-shaped flexible cup that holds blood when you’re menstruating. It holds more blood than sanitary pads and tampons and can be reused and cleaned. It is affordable, easy to use and will help you avoid the stress of trying to dispose of your feminine hygiene products.

There are a few brands of menstrual cups in Nigeria and you can find them online at Jumia and Konga. Brands available in Nigeria include Eco Sapiens, Diva Cups, Anytime, I Care and a few others that can be shipped from overseas.

If you’re interested in using a menstrual cup you’ll have to figure out what size will be best for you. This will depend on your age, the length of your cervix, and the strength of your pelvic muscles among other things. These factors are best determined by a doctor, so try to see one before you purchase a cup.

When you purchase a menstrual cup, inserting it is just like inserting a tampon into your vagina.

THESE STEPS SHOULD HELP YOU INSERT A MENSTRUAL CUP THE RIGHT WAY;

– Wash your hands properly.

– Dip the wide mouth of the cup in water to lubricate it.

– Fold the wide mouth into half and insert it into your vagina.

– Once it’s a few inches below your cervix, twist the cup and the folded wide mouth will open up and rest comfortably.

– It should form a tight seal without leakages if it’s the right size for you.

– Wear for not more than 12 hours then take it out.

TO TAKE THE CUP OUT;

– Insert your fingers into your vagina.

– Press the wide mouth and gently pull out so it doesn’t spill.

– Pour out the blood and wash properly before reinserting it.

Menstrual cups should not be uncomfortable if inserted properly, it might feel odd at first but you get used to that. Tell us how you feel about menstrual cups in the comments section.

Source - ZumiNg