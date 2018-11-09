He’s trying to get back at me!!! Okupe gives reason, why his son volunteered for Buhari

People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Chieftain, Doyin Okupe, has given reasons as to why, his first son, Ditan joined President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign team.

On Thursday, news of Ditan volunteering for Buhari’s reelection campaign bid drew attention, especially because his father a strong member of the opposition, and also part of the campaign organisation, striving to see that the PDP candidate, atiku Abubakar coasts victory in next year’s presidential election.

Ithe letter, which was made available on twitter by the Director general of Buhari’s campaign organization, Festus Keyamo(SAN), Ditan urged Nigerians to do everything possible, to see that PDP never comes back to power.

However, in his response, the older Okupe confirmed that Ditan is in fact his son, whom he has had serious issues with, in the last 5 years. According to Okupe, this may be his son’s way of getting back at him and wished him luck.

