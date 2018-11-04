Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma says he will play for Nigeria only if he doesn’t get Germany call-up

22-year-old Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma, who stopped for an interview with football analyst, Oma Akatugba, disclosed that he only play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria if he does not get a Germany call-up soon.

Akpoguma, who was linked with the Super Eagles before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, was born to a German mother and Nigerian father is eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

However the footballer, who has played across various youth levels and even captained the German U-20 team that knocked out Nigeria’s U-20 team Flying Eagles in the quarterfinal stage of the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup, stated he might consider a Super Eagles offer if he doesn’t get a Germany call-up to the senior team.

He said,

”The thing is that I was born in Germany and I have played for all the youth teams of Germany and I am still a young player.”

According to him though his father is from Nigeria, he is open to playing for the Super Eagles only if he is not able to play for Germany in the nearest future.

”So, I want to leave it open because Germany can still call me. But if I have no other option to play for Germany, then It will be an honour to play for Nigeria because my dad is from Nigeria” he added.

Here is the video below;