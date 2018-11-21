Horror: 3 Students Crushed To Death By Tipper-Lorry On Their Way From School

Three students of Government Girls Day Secondary School, GGDSS, Funtua, Katsina State, were reportedly crushed to death by a tipper-lorry driver on their way home from school, Monday., Vanguard reports.

The deceased students, Maryam Muhammad and Saadatu Muhammad, Junior secondary, are of the same parents and Aisha Rabiu, Senior secondary. It was gathered that the three students boarded a motorcycle when the incident happened along Funtua – Zaria road.

An eyewitness said the incident happened when the motorcycle rider tried to overtake the tipper and in the process, he fell off the motorcycle with the girls and were crushed by the tipper.

The State’s Ministry of Education, through its Public Relation Officer, Salisu Lawal Kerau, has confirmed the incident.

According to him, “The news has been received of a fatal motor accident that involved three female Students of GGDSS Funtua.

“The sad incident occurred Monday after the closing hours when the Students were on their way home.

“May Allah forgive their sins, grant them Aljanna and their family the fortitude to bear their loss.”

The girls have been buried according to the Islamic rites.

