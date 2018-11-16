Horror As Corpses Of Two N*ked Ladies Are Found Dumped By The Roadside With Organs Cut-off (Photos)

The residents of Loum village in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, were left in total shock following the discovery of the corpses of two young ladies along Umunze-Abia expressway.

According to a shocking report by Orient Weekend, the corpses were discovered by farmers on their way to farm before alerting Umunze vigilante group who subsequently invited police operatives that later evacuated them.

One of the vigilantes who saw the bodies and spoke to a correspondent, said, “the corpses were lying by the expressway way after Federal Government College of Education, Technical, Umunze, just at the entrance of the path­way to Loum villagers’ farms.

“We were alerted by the farmers that made the discovery in the morning. When we got there, we found two female naked bodies.

“We also discovered that the bodies had their tongues cut off and looked freshly killed. We had to invite the police who came and took the corpses away,” he said.

While corroborating the story, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed said that the command got wind of the incident and rushed to the spot.

“We took the bodies to General Hospital, Umunze (former Cottage Hospi­tal) where they were confirmed dead. Autopsy revealed that the bodies appeared to have ingested some poisonous substance,” he said.

He said that police were still in­vestigating the crime but suspects that the ladies were killed in one of the neighbouring communities and dumped in Umunze.

