News Feed

Horror As Customs Officers Kill Woman In Lagos


Dead woman (File photo)

The Nigeria Police in Badagry, said it had arrested seven customs officers over the killing one Mrs Patience Oni and injuring an innocent man at Forte Oil Filling Station near popular Badagry Roundabout in Lagos state.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Badagry Police Station, Mr Samson Akhiromen, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the men of customs were arrested for indiscriminately shooting and killing of innocent people.

According to the DPO, the customs officers, under the code name Anti-flying, were raiding an illegal rice depot near a filling station around 12 noon on Tuesday, when they started shooting.

“They started shooting indiscriminately to scare away traders and residents from the area.

“During the shooting, the bullets from one of the officers hit two people, one died immediately, while the other one is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

“The husband of the woman killed is a police inspector serving in Area K Police Station, Morogbo,” he said.

The DPO said that he arrested the officers with his team of officers when the situation was getting out of hand.

He, however, said the arrested officers had been handed over to the SCIID Panti for further investigation and prosecution.

-NAN

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

What Senate President Bukola Saraki Said Over Death Of Offa Prime Suspect

Neymar To Force PSG Exit As Barca Prepare For Return

Next Level: Check Out President Buhari’s Five Key Campaign Promises For 2019

Beautiful Photos Of Family Of 5 In Matching Outfits Goes Viral

EFCC Grills Former Abia Gov. Theodore Orji Over N27bn Fraud

How NSCDC Official Shot My Brother Twice In The Head In Lagos – Woman Tells Shocking Story

Nigerian woman gushes about getting married to the man she used to make fun of on Facebook, shares their love story (Photos)

2019: ADP Presidential Candidate Promises To Pay N100,000 Minimum Wage If Elected

Butcher Kills Colleague In Jigawa Over 100 Naira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *