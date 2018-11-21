Horror As Ritualists Kill Two Women In Ondo, Removed Their Vital Organs

Nigeria police

A 72-year-old grandmother, Medinat Ala, and her tenant were on the early hour of Wednesday gruesomely murdered by some suspected ritualists who removed her vital organs in Ikare Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government area of Ondo State.

Some of the vital parts removed from the septuagenarian by the suspected ritualists included her breast, womb, oesophagus and her virginal, while the other woman died from the injuries sustained during the attack.

It was gathered that the other victim who was a tenant to the septuagenarian came out of her room when she suspected some movement within the house situated at Okeegbe area of the town.

According to a source, the assailants hit the two women with a pestle and removed the vital organs of Madam Ala while they left the other woman unconscious in the passage of the house.

The tenant was said to have attempted to raise alarm to attract neighbours while the suspects hit her on the head with the pestle.

He, however, said that the suspect carried out the operation unhindered and left without leaving any traces behind before discovering the bodies of the two victims in the morning.

The woman was said to have been rushed to the hospital but eventually gave up at the hospital.

Mrs Ala who was said to be a petty trader, selling materials in the frontage of her family house was living with one of her grandsons and another tenant in the house.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said hoodlums who killed the two women cleverly opened the doors leading to the house and carried out the operation unhindered.

Joseph said the incident was reported by one of the deceased son, Abiodun Ala, who explained that her mother was killed in the night while some vital organs were also missing.

He said policemen from the town swung into action and visited the scene of the incident, disclosing that a suspect, Moses Olaniyi, who lived in the house has been arrested.

He said the underaged grandson of Madam Ala who was earlier arrested had been released but said investigation had begun.

