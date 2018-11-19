Horror As Soldier Stabs Businessman To Death in Abia

Soldier beating people (File photo)

A yet-to-be identified soldier attached to the 144 Battalion Headquarters of Nigerian Army in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State has allegedly killed a businessman in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of the State, The Nation has reported.

It was gathered that the soldier is one of the military personnel at the Owerre-Aba army guard post while the deceased is said to be a business owner in the area.

Sources at the Owerre-Aba told our reporter that the soldier had gone to separate a fight between the decease popularly known in the area as Harmony and a pool owner before the victim attacked him.

An eyewitness who simply gave his name as Kennedy narrating what happened said trouble started when the deceased went to a pool house in the area to demand for the payment in a game he played and won.

According to Kennedy, the owner of the pool house told Harmony that the game he played was not submitted with others because he failed to pay for them after playing them.

He said: “The owner of the pool house told him that his game was not submitted with others because he didn’t pay him after playing the game.

“As the owner of the pool house was talking aloud with him over his inability to pay for the game which prompted him to drop it as he cannot use his own money to pay for someone who promised to bring money, but never did. The next thing I heard was harsh voices and struggling sounds coming from the pool stall.

“The man (Harmony) started beating the owner of the pool and even when the wife tried to intervene and help to save her husband, the young man instead pounced on both of them.

“The beating started inside the pool house that’s why most people didn’t know what was going on or made move to intervene. It’s when the woman started shouting and they struggled with him to outside the shop that people and the soldier man who was actually going on his way saw the ugly scene and went to intervene.

“On getting there, the soldier rescued the couple from the grip of the deceased but he retaliated and pushed the soldier man and both of them fell into the gutter.

.”The soldier who had been injured by the deceased used the dagger with him and stabs the deceased in the process.

“People around made efforts to save him by carrying him to a nearby hospital, but he died before medical help could come his way.”

The spokesman for the 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Major Oyegoke Gbadamosi could not be reached for comments, but a senior officer in the command who confirmed the incident said that the victim died at the Abia State Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH).

According to the officer, the soldier who confirmed that the soldier had only gone to stop the deceased from attacking an aged woman, 20meters from the army guard post before he was attacked by the deceased, stated that the soldier is being investigated by the Military Police of 144 Battalion.

