News Feed

Horror: Severe Fire Outbreak Totally Destroys 77 Shops In Kano Market
The Kano State Fire Service said fire has destroyed 77 temporary shops at Kasuwar Kurmi (‘Yan Gumama) Market in Kano State, NAN reports.

The Spokesman of the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed told News Agency of Nigeria  in Kano State on Sunday that 70 of the shops were razed down completely.

“we received a distress call early hours of (Sunday morning) at 07:35 a.m from one Aliyu Ibrahim that there was fire outbreak at the market.

 

”On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicle to the scene of the incident at 07: 43 a.m to quench the fire so as not to affect other shops,“ he said.

 
The spokesman said that 70 of the shops were completely razed down while seven shops were saved due to the quick intervention of the firemen.

He advised traders at the market and other residents to be more careful and desist from using instruments capable of triggering fire as a way of guarding against future occurrence during this dry season.

Mohammed also advised the people to keep fire buckets, blankets and extinguishers that would enable them curtail the fire before calling on the fire service.

Mohammed said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Super Eagles Stars Arrive Delta State After Qualifying For Africa Cup Of Nations (Photos)

Confusion Hits Abraka Town In Delta After 2-Year-Old Baby Is Found Dead Near Transformer

Pandemonium As Masked Policemen Storm The Streets To Protest In Imo

‘I Prayed For God To Take My Life’ – Broadcaster, Emma Ugolee Shares Touching Story About His Illness

Beautiful Zamfara Twin Sisters Finally Regain Freedom After 26 Days In Kidnappers’ Den

How Bribe-Seeking Policemen Disappeared After Causing Ghastly Accident While Chasing Truck Driver In Enugu

Horror: Four INEC Workers, NYSC Member, Three-Year-Old Baby Perish In Kogi Road Accident

Breaking News: Buhari Showcases Achievements, Launches Campaign Document

Breaking News: Olusegun Obasanjo Sues Radio Presenter For N1bn Over Bola Ige Killing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *