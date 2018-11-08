Football

‘How can our “Super Falcons” dress like rag day students?’ – Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying About NFF’s Welfare packages For Super Falcons

The 2018 African Women’s cup of Nation which is otherwise known as Total Women’s African cup of Nations would hold in Ghana and the Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby has announced the squad list.

The Super Falcons who are the defending Champions would play their first match in the competition on Wednesday 19th of September  against South African.

The Super Falcons released a picture yesterday showing that they are all set to leave the country for Ghana. This picture has been generating a lot of controversy as people feel that the picture depicts a state of neglect from the NFF.

What people are saying:

You may also like

Juventus 1 Manutd 2: Here Is What Juan Mata Said After Helping Manchester United Equalise Against Juventus

Betting Tips: BATE Borisov vs Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Another Champions League Record!!!

Fans Laud Anthony Martial For Inspiring Manchester United’s Come Back Against Juventus

Juventus 1 Manutd 2: See What People Are Saying About This ‘Amazing’ Mata’s Equaliser(video)

Mancity 6 Shakhtar 0: Shocker!!! Sterling Trips On The Turf Without Bring Fouled And The Referee Awards A Penalty(video)

Here Is How Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrated His First Champions League Goal For Juventus(video)

Here Is How Tottenham’s Players Reacted To Coming From Behind To Beat PSV

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: LUKAKU’S ABSENCE ONLY DUE TO INJURY, SAYS JOSE MOURINHO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *