‘How can our “Super Falcons” dress like rag day students?’ – Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying About NFF’s Welfare packages For Super Falcons

The 2018 African Women’s cup of Nation which is otherwise known as Total Women’s African cup of Nations would hold in Ghana and the Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby has announced the squad list.

The Super Falcons who are the defending Champions would play their first match in the competition on Wednesday 19th of September against South African.

The Super Falcons released a picture yesterday showing that they are all set to leave the country for Ghana. This picture has been generating a lot of controversy as people feel that the picture depicts a state of neglect from the NFF.

What people are saying:

The treatment of the super falcons just reminds the world of the infamous "Nigerian factor". These same heroines had to protest in Abuja, as champions, for their money. Why can't we treat our most successful football team well? Must we go through this every two years? https://t.co/2XTEj5xEGn — 'Dele Bakare (@DeleBaks) November 7, 2018

SY: Super Falcons travel on Monday without proper kits to wear to take show say dem be original 9ja and African champions. U go call dis one anoda neglect or wetin u see 4 the mata? Folo Sports Yarn frm 6-7pm — Dream925fm (@dream925fm) November 7, 2018