How can so many soldiers die in one day and we go on as a nation as if nothing happened? – Ben Bruce

Common Sense Senator, Ben Murray Bruce has also reacted to the recent deaths of over 40 soldiers, after their base in Metele village, in Borno state near the border with Niger was attacked by Boko Haram.

A video of the deadly assault on the soldiers was believed to have been released by the IS-backed Boko Haram faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Neither the presidency nor the army chief has released a statement regarding the attack, and the saddening loss of lives of those gallant men.

The Senator from Bayelsa state in his reaction said the lack of acknowledgement by the authorities that should, will go a long way in demoralising the soldiers – Asking, how the soldiers are expected to continue to fight, knowing that their colleagues were treated shabbily.

He wrote:

How can so many soldiers die in just one day and we go on as a nation as if nothing happens and expect others soldiers watching how shabbily we have treated their colleagues to fight for us?

See tweet