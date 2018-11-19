How Can You Increase Power Without Building A Single Station? – Reno Omokri Tackles Buhari

Reno Omokri, former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, says President Muhammadu Buhari lied on his claim of increasing power generation.

He said the president’s administration could not have increased power generation from 4,000 megawatts in 2015 to 7,000.

In a series of post on his Twitter page, Omokri said the achievements on Buhari’s campaign manual are “next level lies”.

He stated that the power projects highlighted in the manual, including the Mambilla hydropower plant, were carried out by the administration of Jonathan, while the present administration has no achievement of its own.

According to the Buhari campaign manual and the Next Level Scorecard, the president plans to provide 24 hours of electricity for Nigerians in the next five years.

“One of the achievements in the @MBuhari Next Level campaign document is that they increased power from 4000 megawatts in 2015 to 7000 megawatts today. But how can you increase power without building even one single new power station? Retweet if you know this is a #NextLevelLies, ” Omokri tweeted.

“One of the achievements in the @MBuhari campaign document is the Mambilla hydropower plant. But that plant is an @OfficialPDPNig project by @GEJonathan. Dont take my word for it. @Google it. They have no achievements so they lie. Retweet if you know this is a lie #NextLevelLies

“Another achievement in the @MBuhari campaign document is the 700 MW Zungeru power plant. But that plant is an @OfficialPDPNig project by @GEJonathan. Don’t take my word for it. @Google it. They have no achievements so they lie. Retweet if you know this is a lie #NextLevelLies.”

