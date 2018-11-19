‘How Can You Miss That’ – Fans Drag Chelsea Midfielder, Alvaro Morata, For This ‘Shocking’ Miss(video)

Spain laboured to a one nil victory over Bosnia during their friendly match at Las Pamas, Spain, earlier today to cap off an uneventful 2018 for the LA Rojas.

The former World champions returned to winning ways after losing to both England and Croatia by the same 3-2 scoreline and also missing out on the UEFA nations league finals due to the English side beating the World cup finalists by two goals to one.

Chelsea midfielder, Alvaro Morata, had the most decent chance to put the LA Rojas ahead after Bosnia goalkeeper fumbled Asenaio’ s shot into his path and with the goal at his mercy he tusk the ball away.

Video below: