Football

‘How Can You Miss That’ – Fans Drag Chelsea Midfielder, Alvaro Morata, For This ‘Shocking’ Miss(video)

Spain laboured to a one nil victory over Bosnia during their friendly match at Las Pamas, Spain, earlier today to cap off an uneventful 2018 for the LA Rojas.

The former World champions returned to winning ways after losing to both England and Croatia by the same 3-2 scoreline and also missing out on the UEFA nations league finals due to the English side beating the World cup finalists by two goals to one.

Chelsea midfielder, Alvaro Morata, had the most decent chance to put the LA Rojas ahead after Bosnia goalkeeper fumbled Asenaio’ s shot into his path and with the goal at his mercy he tusk the ball away.

Video below:

 

You may also like

Despite Racing Into A two goals Lead, Switzerland Came From Behind To Beat Belgium

England 2 Croatia 1: What Jesse Lingard Said After Pulling England Level From A ‘Throw In’ Would Melt Heart

England 2 Croatia 1: Jesse Lingard Scores From A Throw In And Fans Can’t Stop Reacting(video)

No Ronaldo No Problem, Portugal Qualify For UEFA Nations League Finals

Here Is How Super Eagles Defender, Leon Balogun, Reacted To Their Victory Over South Africa

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 18TH NOVEMBER

What Nigerians Are Saying About Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, After Qualifying Super Eagles For Cameron 2019 Is A Must Read

‘Alex Iwobi Is The Second Coming Of Okocha’ – See What Nigerians Are Saying About Iwobi’s Scintillating Display

South Africa 1 Nigeria 1: IHEANACHO IS USELESS’ – Nigerians Throw Mud At Iheanacho For ‘Awful’ Showing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *