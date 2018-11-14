How Dabota Lawson actually used & dumped billionaire Sunny Aku

Their marriage was the talk-of-the-town and everyone wondered what a very young ex beauty queen would be doing with a man who is 35 years older than her.

Anyways, the wedding held between Dabota and Prince Sunny Aku in Lagos at the Oriental hotel in 2014 with a few dignitaries including the then governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, present.

Then a year and a half later, rumour mills went agog that the beautiful former beauty queen has dumped her marriage. She denied this and posted a video of herself and her husband. But the marriage later crumbled.

“Dabota never loved Sunny Aku, she wanted the fame, money and the attendant attention that follow such marriage. She used the man and when she was satisfied, she walked out on him,” a source told Kemi Ashefon. But she still went back to beg Sunny Aku for money.

A reliable source revealed to Kemiashefon that “The billionaire gave her money, was still sleeping with her and she got pregnant. Meanwhile, she was posting on Instagram that she was no longer with her husband. All these girls are greedy and would do anything to be rich and popular. She got much money, built a shopping plaza and pushed her beauty range business.”

Born in Rivers State into a family of 10, Dabota spent her teenage years in Nigeria before leaving the country at the age of 16 to the United Kingdom to pursue a college education and a university degree in financial economics at the University of Leicester, and the London School of Business and Finance, where she studied accounting and business.

Whilst studying in the UK, she competed and won the Miss Nigeria beauty UK pageant in 2010.

After her victory, she did a lot of modelling on runway shows, high fashion events, and various modelling competitions. She married Aku in 2014 after seven months of knowing each other.

It was reported in August 2015 that Dabota was sent out of her matrimonial home after her husband found out that she was cheating.

She dismissed the reports by posting a video of her cuddling her husband on Instagram along with the caption “Don’t let the media fool you. Fictions are necessary for the people, and the Truth becomes deadly to those who are not strong enough to contemplate it in all its brilliance. One love bebeeeesss.”

She, however, deactivated her Instagram account in February 2016 after taking down all pictures of her husband as well as those of anything that linked them together. Aku, Dabota and friends at their wedding.

She was delivered of a baby girl in October 2016. Though she never leaked it that the baby was for Aku and kept her daughter’s face from social media,the resemblance the baby shares with her father said it all.

On Monday, as her usual practice was, Dabota, who craves to be talked about, decided to post on Instagram that she regretted marrying the chairman/CEO, Novena Majesty Furniture Industries Limited, Prince Sunny Aku.

The single mother confessed that the marriage was an error.

Dabota, the model and cosmetics entrepreneur added that she misses being carefree.

She wrote, “This weekend I spent a lot of time thinking and talking about past events in my life . My friends kept saying Dabota everything happens for a reason and you are who you are today because of all that has happened. But I said to them and myself NO!! I’m not soooo thankful, I wish I made better decisions and was careful before getting involved with certain things and certain people . I wish I could see the future of how some of my poor decisions will stay hunting me , because they actually do Every time I win or do better it’s because I chose to and I took a right turn , not always because I’ve learned a lesson. The only thing I know is my mind and heart is just stronger, too strong for my own good, I’m almost not in touch with reality and strictly focused on pursuing goals and making sure everyone and everything around me is fine.



I miss being care free and the softness and innocence I used to have. I hate the fact that I have major trust issue and assume everyone has an ulterior motive around me . I mostly regret ever getting married in 2014 ( please keep all that lessons and whatever you think I got from it talk ) I hate the fact that I did !PERIOD!

The only I did right that keeps me going was making the decisions to go through with my pregnancy and have my child . My daughter is only thing I’ve done right in the world over 25 years of my life . That’s how I feel.

Be careful the decisions you make in life . This is a very stern warning , everything you do has a consequence that only you will experience in way only you can understand . BE VERY CAREFUL !

HAVE A GREAT WEEK “

A good friend of actress, Tonto Dikeh, Dabota however, said the only thing she did right was making the decision to keep her baby.