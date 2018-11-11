Politics, Trending

How dare you subject a former VP to such embarrassment, Fayose fumes over Atiku’s ordeal

 

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has reacted to a recent report by his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that he was harassed by security personnel in Abuja, on Sunday.

Atiku said he arrived Abuja on Sunday but was  welcomed to the FCT, with a search from ‘agents of state’, aimed at intimidating him but made it clear, he wouldn’t be.

Fayose, in his response said,  it was very absurd to subject a former vice president to such an embarrassment, just became he is now the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Part(PDP).

Fayose, in tweet on the matter on Sunday evening, noted that this form of dictatorship was already coming to an end.

He tweeted:

