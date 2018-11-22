How Entertainment Industry Will Benefit From My Presidency – Atiku

In his recently released policy document which has a delivery timeline from 2019 to 2025, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said that if elected, he will implement policies that will foster the development of the entertainment industry and protect practitioners against piracy.

The document highlighted the issues affecting the creative and entertainment industry including inadequate access to funding.

Intellectual property theft, piracy, uncoordinated distribution channels and lack of access to tax incentives were also listed as major issues.

Atiku pledged to “enact right policies and legislations that will provide the latest infrastructure, financial and business development facilities.

“Provide specific finance and strategic support tailored to each segment of the entertainment industry”.

Atiku said his policy objective will be focused on demonstrating the potential of the entertainment and creative industry in Nigeria. The policy document further states that this is to contribute to economic growth and job creation, as well as providing a roadmap for the sector’s development.

The policy document seeks to “create interventions schemes focused on offering subsidy to the creative arts industry in order to promote stand-alone businesses”.

