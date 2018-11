On-air personality and fashion entrepreneur Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi is officially married to her soul-mate, talent manager Femisoro Ajayi.

The couple had their traditional ceremony on Saturday and they also had the church service where vows were exchanged and the couple said “I Do” to their marriage oath.

The two events were attended by several close friends and family of the couple.

Here’s your first look at the fab guests.