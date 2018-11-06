How gunmen almost killed my wife, son and I – Ekweremadu



Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President has told of how he was almost assassinated alongside his family on Tuesday morning in his home in Abuja.

Ekweremadu’s media aide, Uche Anichukwu, hia a statement early Tuesday morning, made known the assassination attempt on the life of the Senator, his wife and son.

However, Ekweremadu after Tuesday’s plenary formally informed his colleagues in the attempt on his life and his family’s, by some gunmen.

“It is with gratitude to (the) Almighty God that I will like to tell my colleagues, my constituents and the general public that myself, my wife and my son narrowly escaped assassination in the early hours of this morning.

“It was about 4 am this morning. Some people evaded the security in my house and got all the way to my room where I was sleeping with my wife. There was a struggle, there was a fight, with heavy commotion and by the grace of God we eventually caught one of them. The rest escaped.”

Although, Ekweremadu revealed that the caught suspect has been handed over to police, he however lamented about how the police is handling the matter.

“We handed that one over to the police investigating the matter. The annoying aspect of it or the one that is worrisome is that at that point I called the Inspector-General of police (IGP), his phone was off. I called some of his aides, their phones rang out and nobody replied, till now. I called DIG operations, till I left my house, nobody showed up.

“I now had my people invite the DPO in charge of Apo police station. We didn’t see him till about 5:30, he sent his 2nd-in-command who came and he saw the dangerous weapons that they left behind, he left and sent that the DPO was coming. Until I left my house by 9 am, the DPO had not come.”