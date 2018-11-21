How I Broke The Second Term Jinx In Oyo State – Ajimobi

Governor Abiola Ajimobi

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has said the support of Oyo State people and the mercy of God helped him to secure his second term as governor.

He added that his administration’s successes in the state were through the mercy of God and the strong backing of key stakeholders.

He stated this on Tuesday in his address at the Maulid Nabiyy celebration at the Remembrance Arcade, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

Ajimobi said, “I cannot thank God enough for helping me and my administration this far. I have no doubts that it has been through the mercy of God that we have recorded our modest unprecedented achievements.

“Breaking the second term jinx was through the mercy of God and the strong backing and support of the stakeholders, including traditional rulers. If you trust in God, nobody can intimidate or threaten your position.”

Speaking on the essence of the celebration, the governor urged the people to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence and to be their brother’s keepers, irrespective of their religious affiliation.

He urged politicians to shun hate speech and violent tendencies.

