How I Met And Married Atiku Abubakar 47 Years Ago – Titi Opens Up

Titi Abubakar, wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said she married her husband because of his honesty, sincerity and integrity, NAN reports.

Mrs Abubakar made the remarks when a group, Women for Atiku, paid her a courtesy visit at her Maitama residence in Abuja.

“I get confused whenever I read the false allegations of corruption being peddled by mischief makers against my husband in the media.

“I ask myself if they are referring to my husband whom I have been married to for 47 years or a different person.

“No one knows my husband like I do and their descriptions of him are totally that of a different person and not that of the man I love and adore because of his uprightness.

She said they were brought together by destiny and had been endeared to him because of his sterling qualities and patriotism to his fatherland.

“I was on my way back to Nigeria from Benin Republic where I visited my aunt and was accosted by custom officials at the Idi-Iroko Boarder who demanded for payment of a duty for the pair of brocade material which was a gift from my aunt.

“An argument ensued between us and I told them to keep the material because I would not pay duty for a pair of brocade, and a gift at that.

“The officer, who was Head of the Command at that time intervened, paid for the duty charge and gave me the receipt.

“One thing led to the other, we hooked up later and the rest is now history.

“As the head, he could have chosen to order that I be allowed to go, but he paid for the duty and that act from that time impressed me and I fell deeply in love with the man Atiku,’’ she said.

The National Coordinator of Women for Atiku, Blessing Ebera, thanked Mrs Abubakar for the warm reception accorded her group and pledged that it would continue to mobilise women across every ward to vote for Atiku Abubakar come 2019.

She said that the National leadership and the 36 state coordinators of the group visited to inform her that with the commencement of campaign, the group was set to penetrate every corner of Nigeria to mobilise support towards an Atiku victory in 2019.

Mrs Ebera said that the group would also embark on voters’ mobilisation and education.

She said that the acquisition of Permanent voters Card (PVC) would be mandatory for every female of voting age in Nigeria.

She urged those that registered but were yet to collect their PVCs to visit the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for collection.

She assured Mrs Abubakar that members of the group had strategized to mobilise at least 50 women in every ward across the country through synergy with other women support groups

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria