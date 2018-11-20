How I Met Davido – Chioma Speaks

Nayo and Chioma (Right)

In an interview with one of her friends, Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma has opened up on how she met the pop star.

She said she met the ‘Fall’ crooner in school beacuse one of her best friends is dating Davido’s friend.

“I met him when I was in school. My friend used to date his friend,” he stated.

She also advised that people in toxic relationships should endeavour to let go, as happiness is key in life. It appears Chioma who was a student of Babcock University has graduated before her time to focus on her moneyed romance with Davido.

Chioma and Davido’s romance has been widely reported in the media since his release of his hit single, ‘Assurance’ which culminated in the singer buying his woman a brand new Porshe car as her birthday gift.

