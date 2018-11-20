How Lagos Prophet Defrauded Ex-Banker Of A Massive N128 Million

Mr. Obinna Ezenwaka, a former Fidelity Bank official, yesterday narrated how the founder of Power of the Holy Ghost Evangelical Ministry aka Tuesday Tuesday Church, Prophet Cletus Ilongwo, allegedly defrauded him to the tune of N128 million, New Telegraph reports.

Ilongwo, who was initially arraigned on an 11-count, was re-arraigned on an amended 16-count charge of fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ezenwaka, while being led in evidence by the EFCC lawyer, Mr. Ahmed Yerima, told the court that the criminal action of the prophet led to the termination of his employment. Ilongwo, who is standing trial for allegedly swindling a church member of N49.6 million, was also alleged to have defrauded the banker to the tune of N128 million, using his Zenith Bank account 1003495899.

The EFCC alleged that the prophet induced Ezenwata to transfer the money into his Zenith Bank account, which he dishonestly converted to his personal use.

“In 2016, I was with Fidelity Bank as Head of Marketing, Corporate Banking. I worked with Fidelity Bank for five years. I had worked with Fidelity Bank until 2017 when I was disengaged from the bank.

“I’ve worked with other banks like Oceanic Plc in 2007; Ecobank, Diamond Bank from 2009 till 2011.

“I was introduced to the church in Abule-Ado sometimes in 2015, precisely April/May.

“The name of the church is the Power of the Holy Ghost Evangelical Ministry belonging to Prophet Cletus Ilongwo. I was introduced by one Mrs. Ifeoma, the prophet’s sister, who was staying in my compound as a neighbour,” the former banker said.

The witness could not continue in evidence following an interjection by the defence counsel, Mrs. Titilola Akinlawon, SAN. Akinlawon argued that the prosecution counsel had not availed her with the statement of the witness to enable her to cross-examine the witness.

Justice Sherifat Solebo aligned with the submission of the defence counsel. Meanwhile, earlier in the proceeding, the defendant was granted bail in the sum of N20 million. Ilongwo was awarded the temporary reprieve with the bail conditions that he provides three sureties with landed property in Lagos State.

The court also ordered that the defendant must deposit his visa with the Registrar of the court. The matter was further adjourned till January 15, 2019 for continuation of trial.

