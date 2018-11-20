News Feed

How Oshiomhole And Akpabio Made Surprise Appearances At Jonathan’s Book Launch
 

GEJ and his wife at the book launch

Adams Oshimohole, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, has made a surprise appearance at the venue of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s book presentation.

He arrived at the same time with a former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio recently left Peoples Democratic Party for the APC.

Their arrival at the venue also disrupted events.

Oshiomhole ensured that he took photographs with the National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus.

