How Peter Obi Reacted After Kemi Adetiba Narrated Her Shocking Experience At The Lagos Airport

Mr Peter Obi, a Vice Presidential aspirant, has reacted to the story which shared by filmmaker Kemi Adetiba about being harrassed at the airport.

According to the filmmaker, she was disrespected by customs officers when their attempt to bully her and shake her down for money didn’t work.

Following her experience, Ms Adetiba lamented about the state of affairs in Nigeria and how corruption has eaten so deep.

In reply, Peter Obi apologised to her for her experience and suggested what can be done to make things better.

He wrote: “Hello Kemi. Congratulations on your blockbuster film, #KingOfBoys. I’m sorry you went through that experience.

“I agree that things can be better. How? Press RESET on service reforms by retraining public servants to serve, rather than harass Nigerians and visitors.”

