How Two ‘Yahoo Boys’ Were Arrested Over The Murder Of DELSU Student

Late Miss Ogege

Details have emerged of how a 300 level student of Mass Communication, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Miss Elozino Joshuana Ogege, earlier reported missing and her whereabouts unknown for four days was found dead.

According to police sources, the body was found buried in a bushy area in Umege by suspected internet fraudsters otherwise known as ‘Yahoo boys’ who apprehended the victim with the support of a security staff, Onos Ekana, who works in Site III of the university campus.

The said security personnel was earlier arrested after his identity was unmasked through the aid of a tracking machine.

He confessed to the crime and revealed those also involved after severe interrogations at the State CID.

The lead he gave led to the arrest of two other suspects who are believed to be ‘Yahoo Boys’ who reside in Umege, a settlement in Abraka.

Ekana gave one of their names as Emudiaga, the owner of the house were the deceased was tied for hours before she was murdered, adding that he was promised a monthly pay of N30, 000 if the plot sails through.

The arrest was made at about 2a.m. on Saturday. The police also exhumed the body from where it was buried, as the suspects were taken back to Asaba on Sunday evening.

One of the yahoo boys is said to be at large, as the other two are at the State CID helping the police in their investigation.

The corpse has since been deposited in a mortuary in Obiaruku.

Elozino’s elder sister, Faith Ogege, said she was aware of the developments, but hoped that the said corpse was not that of her sister.

When asked how the mother is handling the demise of her promising daughter, she disclosed that they were yet to break the news to her, who at the moment is attending a religious programme in Lagos.

