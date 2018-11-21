News Feed

“Hubby If You Leave Me Water Go Carry You O” Chioma Tells Davido As He Celebrates 26th Birthday

Popular Music star Davido is celebrating his 26th birthday today 21st of November.His fiancée Chioma took to instagram to pen down a sweet and romantic note and video to celebrate her  ‘hubby’ on his  birthday, telling him not to leave her, that though he can be annoying, she has chosen him to annoy her for life.

She said;

‘Happy birthday hubby 😍 if you leave me water go carry you o 😛 God bless you my love. You’re so annoying but I’d choose you to annoy me for life 😂😍 @davidoofficial’

She shared a video of Davido and herself in a car alone singing happily.

See her video

 

Davido also shared some photos

 

Tags

You may also like

LASU graduate’s original certificate found at a suya spot (Photo)

Investigator exposes Nigerian romance scammer — BBC

Veteran Actress, Sola Sobowale dazzles in modern red iro and buba

Davido must beg me to unblock him on Snapchat – Chioma Avril Declares

Some Men Don’t Know How To Hug Ladies – Linda Ejiofor

Curvy actress Moesha Boduong shows off her nipples and curves in figure-hugging dress (Photo)

Drama as bride refuses to kiss her groom during their court marriage in Lagos

President Buhari Reveals Real Cause of Boko Haram

Tosyn Bucknor Cause Of Death Revealed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *