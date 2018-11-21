“Hubby If You Leave Me Water Go Carry You O” Chioma Tells Davido As He Celebrates 26th Birthday

Popular Music star Davido is celebrating his 26th birthday today 21st of November.His fiancée Chioma took to instagram to pen down a sweet and romantic note and video to celebrate her ‘hubby’ on his birthday, telling him not to leave her, that though he can be annoying, she has chosen him to annoy her for life.

She said;

‘Happy birthday hubby if you leave me water go carry you o God bless you my love. You’re so annoying but I’d choose you to annoy me for life @davidoofficial’

She shared a video of Davido and herself in a car alone singing happily.

See her video

Davido also shared some photos