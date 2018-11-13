Human heads recovered in Rivers state

News Feed, Uncategorized

Two human heads were recovered along the road at Choba junction, Rivers state, this morning.

The residents woke up to the sight of two human heads inside a bag. it was discovered around 7pm this morning and circumstances surrounding this horrible incident remains unknown.

This comes after the killing of two other persons, Wayagbo Amadi and an unidentified young man, whose heads were taken away.

A source in the community, who preferred to remain anonymous, disclosed that the gunmen laid siege to the community before killing their targets.

The police were contacted and detectives are currently working together to fish out the perpetrators behind the incident.

 

 

 

 

