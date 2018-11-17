HushPuppi Removed By Bouncers At The One Africa Music Fest In Dubai (Video)

The One Africa Music Fest which took place at Dubai ended on a good note with electrifying performances by Wizkid, Davido, Kizz Daniel, Zlatan and DJ Cuppy among others.

There were alot of wonders and surprises but the one that got our eyes was when the Self acclaimed Billionaire and Gucci Ambassador, Hushpuppi was bounced from the stage when he joined Wizkid while the Starboy was performing their hit song “Soco”.

The Dubai finest, Hushpuppi found his way to the stage when Wizkid was performing “Soco”, stayed close to the Starboy and later left him to the crowd to exchange greetings. But he was later bounced from the stage when Ceeza Milli was performing his verse on the song.

Watch the video below