News Feed

HushPuppi Removed By Bouncers At The One Africa Music Fest In Dubai (Video)

The One Africa Music Fest which took place at Dubai ended on a good note with electrifying performances by Wizkid, Davido, Kizz Daniel, Zlatan and DJ Cuppy among others.

There were alot of wonders and surprises but the one that got our eyes was when the Self acclaimed Billionaire and Gucci Ambassador, Hushpuppi was bounced from the stage when he joined Wizkid while the Starboy was performing their hit song “Soco”.

The Dubai finest, Hushpuppi found his way to the stage when Wizkid was performing “Soco”, stayed close to the Starboy and later left him to the crowd to exchange greetings. But he was later bounced from the stage when Ceeza Milli was performing his verse on the song.

Watch the video below

You may also like

Johnny Drille To Open For Jon Bellion During His Nigerian Concert

Bbnaija’s Alex dancing with Kupe boys in Nigeria (Photos)

Lovely photos of burn survivor and her two kids melt hearts on social media (Photos)

Toyin Abraham Slammed By Fans After Being Spotted With Osinbajo For Tradermoni

‘If you give me 2k to cook, I will use it to buy Shawarma’ – Slay queen

Abacha‘s Daughter Gumsu, Kemi Olunloyo Attack Linda Ikeji , Gumsu Says ‘The Devil Lives In Linda’

Nigerian Private Jet Operators Eye Bumper Profits As 2019 Campaigns Begin Tomorrow

Beautiful Actress, Dayo Amusa Issues Warning To Young Ladies Who Date Married Men

Nigerian ‘Crime Buster’, Abba Kyari Reveals How He Met His Wife And Fell In Love

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *