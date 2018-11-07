Hushpuppi trolls President Buhari for not expressly approving the N30,000 minimum wage being demanded by NLC

Ray Hushpuppi is a mystery when it comes to the Nigerian celebrity world – no one really knows how he makes his money, but he continues living a rich and luxurious lifestyle which he displays on his social media.

Hushpuppi, has taken a shot at President Buhari for not expressly approving the N30,000 minimum wage being demanded by the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC.

Hushpuppi in his post on IG, said it is a shame for President Buhari not to endorse the N30,000 minimum wage which is less than $100.

He wrote;

”Nigeria needs reformation. I wonder when they expect an average Nigerian to have a little taste of good life, I wonder how much and how long it will take for a civil servant to save up to buy an ordinary iPhone smh ?‍??