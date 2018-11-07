”I am a fulani man, I hardly forgive anyone that offends me” – Suspect arrested for killing neighbor tells Police

A man identified as Garba Maru, who was recently arrested for killing his neighbor, Umar Mohammed at their home in Kokani Village, Fulani Camp, New Bussa in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger state has told the police that he used an axe to kill Umar because he offended him and as a Fulani man, he doesn’t know how to forgive people.

According to police report, one Hassan Mohammed had gone to the police station to report that the deceased, who was his elder brother, was in the market when the suspect and one Dan-Muzua asked him to come back to their camp.

When Umar returned home, Garba and his accomplice engaged him in a fight and allegedly killed him. They used an axe to inflict deep cuts on Umar’s body and he died from excessive bleeding.

When interrogated, Garba told the police he has had accumulated bitterness towards the deceased.

“I’m a Fulani man; I hardly forgive somebody that offends me. I will always remember and I’m ready to kill the person at any given time. I am such a person, if you wronged me in January and I see you in December, I will retaliate,” Maru stated

Confirming his arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, Muhammad Abubakar, said Garba would be arraigned in court soon.