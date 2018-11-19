Uncategorized

I am a phone addict – Mercy Aigbe says as she dazzles fans in casual camouflage outfit

Actress Mercy Aigbe is one of the beautiful actresses Nollywood can boast of.

The screen diva often stuns in beautiful fashion pieces that leaves many of her fans dazed. Recently, the Nollywood star wore an attire that got her the approval of many.

The attire is a camouflage jumpsuit that fit her body perfectly. The outfit further looked graceful with the headband she wound around her body.

Mercy shared the picture on Sunday and thus tagged it as a perfect casual outfit for the day. Many of her fans also thought so too.

The Nollywood actress also posed with a bag that was both colourful and fashionable. According to her, she was dressed for the dinner occasion where she hoped to eat sea food.

Furthermore, Mercy shared a picture of herself in the camouflage jumpsuit again.

This time, she was with a phone. In the picture, the screen diva claimed to be a phone addict who could not bear to do without her phone. In her caption, she said:

“I am such a phone Addict…. my new year resolution should be, no more pressing of phones . Tag a Phone Addict you know, let us know ourselves ��”

