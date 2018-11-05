Uncategorized

‘I am a real runs girl, book my flight and pay well for your satisfaction’ – Slay queen declares

A female twitter user who has been identified as Weird Bella, makes use of the platform to promote her services as a ‘runs girl’ as she claims she could travel anywhere for s*x.

Making her work known to her followers, she begged them to retweet in other for her to get more customers.

She wrote;

‘I am a real runs girl, I can travel anywhere as long as you can pay book my flight and pay well for your satisfaction. Please kindly retweet, my customer might be on your timeline”

And interestingly, a check on her page indicated that he followers were actually responding to her request and the tweet has been re-tweeted by some selected few.




