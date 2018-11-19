I am finer than many girls, i’m even confused if i’m still a Guy – Bobrisky

Nigerian cross dresser Bobrisky, in an interview with Broadway Tv said he doesn’t know if he’s still a guy because he has all the attributes of a female.

He was asked whether at this stage, he identifies as male or female, he responded saying he is more beautiful than some girls, he has b**bs and a** than some girls, so he gets confused whether he’s male or female.

He said;

“Even me i’m confused if i’m a guy, I’m finer than many girls so me i’m even confused sef. And i’m even growing boobs too, so you can see, plenty things, i even have ass sef, if i stand up now i have bum bum. So even me i’m confused if i’m a girl or a guy because i am way way prettier than many girls out there”

