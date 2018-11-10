“I Am My Own Sugar Daddy”- Denrele Edun says as he rocks a skirt in new photos

OAP, Denrele Edun has declared himself his sugar daddy as he rocks a skirt.

Sharing the photos he wrote;

‘I never ask for anything in a relationship….. because I have this Sugar Daddy I have created for myself: ME!

I am my own Sugar Daddy, my own Sponsor. I have a very strong male side, which I developed to protect my female side. If I want a diamond necklace, I can go and buy myself a diamond necklace!’

He shared these new photos of himself posing in a mini-skirt, sleeveless top and a jacket which he paired with flashy heels.

See full photos below;