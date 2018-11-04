“I am stunned to see Nigerians celebrating Atiku as if he is a test tube baby” – Actress Georgina Onuoha writes

Nollywood veteran, Georgina Onuoha, has taken to her Instagram page to call on Nigerians to be wiser when it’s time to vote for a president.

According to her, she doesn’t support the two main candidates, President Muhammadu Buhari and former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, running for the presidency because of their past record.

She posted a video of the late Gen. Sani Abacha giving his speech when he took over the government as she reminded Nigerians what dictatorship looks like.

Her caption reads:

In case we have forgotten our history. This is what dictatorship looks like. From 1982 Buhari, Badaginda and Abacha have overthrown governments and melted undue hardship and pure evil upon Nigeria as a nation and its citizenry. This is what the 90s looked like under Abacha.. Brutality became the order of the day. I remember my dad running home from the quarter guard and telling my mom to get us all ready Incase there is war since Babaginda have overthrown Buhari in 1985.. we planned on returning to the East from Ede (former Oyo State) we were not sure if the barrack was safe during the coup.

By 1986 my dad was transferred to Lagos to work at Abati Barracks. We have watched this selected few men ruin this nation, yet some Nigerians still believed in them!! It’s a shame. Abacha died, Buhari was selected with the help of Russia using Cambridge Analytical to sow hate and misinformation amongst Nigerians. What has been the outcome today? Change or oppression?Death, anarchy, hunger and abject poverty is what 80 percent of the people have witnessed.

I am stunned to see Nigerians celebrating Atiku as if he is a test tube baby!! a man who served as a Vice President and was prohibited by the then former president Obasanjo from running for presidency because Atiku was wanted for Fraud by the UN according to Obasanjo. Yet, I see Nigerians dancing and welcoming Atiku😡. It is a shame. Until we begin to learn from our history.. we will continue to suffer collectively as a people and nation.

Wake up Nigeria.. Reject all these visionless rouges willing to kill because of power and their personal game and not the interest of the people or nation. Stop voting for dead old men. We have young and vibrant candidates to move our nation forward in this 21st century.

Wake up Nigerians 🇳🇬

Vote for your future and not for your religion, tribe and stomach. We can do better as a nation. The power lies in our hands as youth to change this downward trajectory of our nation 🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻‍♀️. If you are too young to know who Abacha was and how he ruled, this is a little taste of his first the day he took over power. I will go to the National archives and find Buhari speech of 1982