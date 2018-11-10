Uncategorized

I can never love one woman – Wizkid discloses

Singer, Wizkid has opened up in a recent interview that he cannot settle down with any woman because there are many women he loves and who love him.

The singer also admitted to having several girlfriends and claims all his girls know he has other girls. When asked if he will ever settle down with any particular one, his reply is one that will give no woman hope, not even Jada Pollock, who stuck by the singer when his two other baby mamas, Sola Ogudu and Binta Diallo labelled him ‘deadbeat’ father in the full glare of the public.

“That will be hard because I have a lot of women that are really, really dear to my heart”

he said.

Wizkid is known to have romanced many women in his illustrious career, rumour has been running rife that the latest woman rocking the Star Boy’ s world is MAVIN First Lady, Tiwa Savage.




Tags

You may also like

Between Yemi Alade and a troll who accused her of trying to please Davido

Trending photo of a little boy staring at the photo of his father killed during the Shi’ite/Police clash

I’ll Get Married To The Man Of My Dreams – Rita Dominic Says

I have kissed over 200 actresses on movie sets – Jim Iyke brags

Actress, Princes Shyngle Offered $100,000 For S€x (Photos)

Nigerian gay activist, Bisi Alimi to sue Walter Ude, founder of Nigerian gay site over gay p0rn allegation

Nigerian man reportedly dies at the age of 170 in Abia state, Social Media users react

NEW ALBUM: PRETTYBOY D-O DROPS DEBUT MIXTAPE, ‘EVERYTHING PRETTY’

Annie Idibia twerks for her husband, 2face Idibia again at a club (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *